Ole Miss vs Texas A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Ole Miss vs Texas A&M How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Kyle Field, College Station, TX

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Ole Miss (7-1), Texas A&M (3-4)

Ole Miss vs Texas A&M Game Preview

Why Ole Miss Will Win

Call it a blip.

The Ole Miss defense has been solid for most of the season and the offense has been fantastic on the way to pushing through the first seven games before having problems at LSU.

The D couldn’t handle Tiger QB Jayden Daniels and struggled with the offensive balance, but there’s not much to worry about with the Texas A&M attack.

The Aggies didn’t come into the season with a whole lot of firepower, and it’s proving costly with injuries – you don’t get better losing a playmaker like Ainias Smith – with the second-worst attack in the SEC averaging just 342 yards per game.

The passing game isn’t consistent enough, the running game isn’t picking up the slack, the offensive line is banged up, and …

Why Texas A&M Will Win

What? An actual home game?!

It’s one of the weirdest scheduling quirks of the 2022 season for a program of Texas A&M’s caliber. Starting with the neutral site game in Dallas against Arkansas, the Aggies haven’t been in College Station since September 17th.

The three road losses to Mississippi State, Alabama, and South Carolina might not have been fun, but there were chances against the Tide and Gamecocks.

No, the offense hasn’t been anything great, but it’s hitting 250 yards per game over the last three, and now the ground game should work against a D that allowed 553 yards over the last two weeks.

There should be rushing production from all parts of the backfield, the midrange throws will be there to keep things moving, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Being at home will matter.

It’s not like the Aggies cranked up the production at Kyle Field against Miami or Appalachian State, and the O won’t go off, but they need a shot of energy and they’re about to get it.

It starts with the run defense. Alabama and Arkansas were able to pound away a bit, and Ole Miss will have its moments, but the front line will be strong from the start and keep the great group of backs to under 200 yards.

It’s Texas A&M – this isn’t going to be pretty, especially with QB Haynes King banged up. The defense will rise up and pick up the slack.

Ole Miss vs Texas A&M Prediction, Line

Texas A&M 23, Ole Miss 20

Line: Ole Miss -2.5, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Ole Miss vs Texas A&M Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

