Ole Miss vs LSU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Ole Miss vs LSU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Ole Miss (7-0), LSU (5-2)

Ole Miss vs LSU Game Preview

Why Ole Miss Will Win

The offense isn’t getting the national love last year’s version received, but that’s because 1) Tennessee is sucking all of the oxygen out of the SEC room and 2) no one has seen what this thing can really do.

Kentucky – maybe – was the only time America made Ole Miss football appointment watching without a slew of compelling games on the slate so far. However, it’s got a tougher ground attack than the 2021 version, there’s an excellent balance, and the defense is holding up just fine.

LSU doesn’t generate enough of a pass rush, and that’s a killer against this bunch. Give Jaxson Dart time to operate, and the third-best team in college football on third downs will keep the chains moving.

The Rebel offensive line has been fantastic so far, but …

Why LSU Will Win

Again, Kentucky was the one good game on the slate, and Ole Miss came up with a season-low 399 yards and needed a huge defensive break late to pull off the 22-19 win – and that was at home.

The toughest road game so far was Georgia Tech? Vanderbilt?

LSU might have been blasted by Tennessee 40-13 the last time out at home – and it was a day game, too – but it’s not like the Rebels have been stress-tested yet outside of that UK game.

The Tiger passing game has been working with 300 yards or more in three of the last four games, the ground attack is good enough, and the offense should be on the field for close to 35 minutes because …

What’s Going To Happen

LSU will be great on third downs.

When did Ole Miss have an issue defensively on third down? Take a guess – Kentucky. That was the only time it allowed an offense to hit more than 42%, and LSU is converting at a 48% rate.

However, that might not matter if the Rebel running game works like it’s supposed to. It won’t get to the 448 yards of last week, but it’ll push for 200 yards and allow over five yards per carry.

It’s hardly going to be easy, but Ole Miss will pull it out on a Jonathan Cruz field goal.

Ole Miss vs LSU Prediction, Line

Ole Miss 30, LSU 27

Line: LSU -1.5, o/u: 66.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Ole Miss vs LSU Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

