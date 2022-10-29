Old Dominion vs Georgia State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Old Dominion vs Georgia State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Old Dominion (3-4), Georgia State (2-5)

Old Dominion vs Georgia State Game Preview

Why Old Dominion Will Win

Georgia State’s defense has been funky. It got ripped up by the Appalachian State running game in last week’s loss, got hit with 359 passing yards in the win over Georgia Southern a few weeks ago, and Old Dominion’s offense can adapt to whatever works.

The passing game has been steady enough to be a sure thing to hit 200 yards, and the ground attack rumbled all over Coastal Carolina in a shocking win a few weeks ago.

With a great pass rush to bother Panther QB Darren Grainger, the defense should be okay, but …

Why Georgia State Will Win

Old Dominion has a nightmare of a time on third downs, the pass defense is an issue, and it’s one of the few teams in the Sun Belt that can give Georgia State a run for being worse in the time of possession battle.

The Panthers are going to give up a ton of yards though the air, but they usually make up for it with a whale of a ground attack that gives up 212 yards per game.

The D has the ability to crank up multiple takeaways with two or more in four games, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Old Dominion doesn’t turn the ball over. At least it hasn’t given it up over the last two games and hasn’t had a huge issue with mistakes so far.

The Georgia State pass defense will struggle, Old Dominion should with the turnover battle, and the road side should come up with a strong win on the road to keep bowl hopes alive.

Old Dominion vs Georgia State Prediction, Line

Old Dominion 34, Georgia State 27

Line: Georgia State -3.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Old Dominion vs Georgia State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

