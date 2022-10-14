Old Dominion vs Coastal Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Old Dominion vs Coastal Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Old Dominion (2-3), Coastal Carolina (6-0)

Old Dominion vs Coastal Carolina Game Preview

Why Old Dominion Will Win

The Monarchs are throwing well enough to keep up.

There’s no running game, so the offense relies on Hayden Wolff to keep the offense going, and the defense takes care of the rest – it has to throw Coastal Carolina off of its rhythm.

As long as the takeaways are coming – five in the opener against Virginia Tech and nine in the last three games – and if the pass rush can bother Grayson McCall, this should be a fight.

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

Old Dominion really doesn’t have a running game, and that’s just part of the reason why it’s unable to control the clock.

The offense is miserable on third downs, it’s coming up with the second-fewest first downs in college football, and Coastal Carolina will take advantage of all of it.

The Chanticleers will own the clock, they won’t turn the ball over enough to matter, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Old Dominion will battle.

It’ll seem like Coastal Carolina is dominating the game, but the Monarchs will hang around and keep this close into the fourth quarter. They won’t be effective enough to take advantage of the opportunities, but they’ll make it fun.

Coastal Carolina will be too brutally efficient.

Old Dominion vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Line

Coastal Carolina 34, Old Dominion 24

Line: Coastal Carolina -11, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Old Dominion vs Coastal Carolina Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

