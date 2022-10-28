Oklahoma vs Iowa State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Oklahoma vs Iowa State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Oklahoma (4-3), Iowa State (3-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Oklahoma vs Iowa State Game Preview

Why Oklahoma Will Win

The Sooners might not exactly be back on track, but they should come back stronger with the win over Kansas followed up by a two week break to be ready for the finishing kick.

The big problem so far is a defense that’s getting ripped to shreds by just about everyone in Big 12 play so far, and now it gets a break against an Iowa State offense that doesn’t do enough to keep up in any sort of a shootout.

That’s not the Cyclone style – defense, control, slow things down – but if the Sooners can get out to a quick start it’s going to be hard for the home side to comeback quickly. There’s a functional Iowa State passing game, but it hasn’t been enough in an 0-4 Big 12 run.

However …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 8

Why Iowa State Will Win

That defense is really, really, really good.

It’s so frustrating Iowa State might be 3-4 and technically the worst team in a solid Big 12, but it’s also 13 points away from being unbeaten.

There’s an offense, and it’s not bad. It just doesn’t crank up 40 points per game like others in the Big 12, but in this there’s a chance the overall formula could and should work.

Run the ball against the leaky OU defensive front, control the clock against the worst team in the Big 12 in time of possession, and win the turnover battle. The Sooners have given it away five times in the last two games, but …

– Game Previews, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Iowa State can’t afford any sort of mistakes in this. The margin for error is way too slim, and it’s a problem giving the ball away twice in three of the last four games.

At home, the efforts for the Cyclone defense will finally be enough for the win. The offense will grind it out against the OU defense and have the ball for close to 40 minutes, and the rested defense will take over in the second half.

– College Football Expert Picks, Week 9

Oklahoma vs Iowa State Prediction, Line

Iowa State 26, Oklahoma 23

Line: Oklahoma -1.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Oklahoma vs Iowa State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams