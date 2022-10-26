Oklahoma State vs Kansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Oklahoma State vs Kansas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Oklahoma State (6-1), Kansas State (5-2)

Oklahoma State vs Kansas State Game Preview

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Kansas State needs the offense to rise up and rock, but how healthy are the quarterbacks?

Adrian Martinez was banged up right away in the 38-28 loss to TCU. Will Howard was okay – he got hurt, too – but the offense wasn’t quite the same.

Oklahoma State’s defense is having its problems keeping points off the board, but it’s still among the best in the country on third downs, it’s okay against the run, and the plays behind the line are there to stop the Wildcat offense before it gets going.

The big problem has been the pass defense giving up a Big 12-worst 304 yards per game, but that’s not how K-State rolls. It’s not that it can’t throw; it would prefer to rumble on the ground.

Combine that with the problems the Wildcat O has on third downs, and …

Why Kansas State Will Win

The Oklahoma State defense is having a few issues against good ground games, too.

TCU ran for 224 against the Cowboys and won, Texas ran for 204 yards and almost pulled it off last week, and now Kansas State has to rely on RB Deuce Vaughn as much as possible.

Underutilized over the last two weeks with just 22 carries, the game plan has to make sure he gets the ball at least that many times after the way Bijan Robinson of Texas was able to produce last week against the Cowboys.

If Vaughn can get close to 140 yards and a score – and take a pass 41 yards for a touchdown – like Robinson did, the rest of the parts should work.

Kansas State should control the clock for at least 35 minutes, the ground game should hit 200 yards, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Oklahoma State passing game be consistent and can Spencer Sanders hit more than half of his passes?

The Cowboys are usually able to find ways to come up with wins in wild shootouts, but the defense that was so strong last year and has so many positives has to be far better.

Kansas State’s offense will control the clock at home, the defense should come up with two takeaways – the secondary needs to create a key interception in the second half – and the running game will rock.

Oklahoma State’s offense will be a wee bit better.

The last team with the ball wins. Once again, Oklahoma State will find a way.

Oklahoma State vs Kansas State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 37, Kansas State 34

Line: Oklahoma State -1.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Oklahoma State vs Kansas State Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

