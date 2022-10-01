Oklahoma State vs Baylor prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Oklahoma State vs Baylor How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Oklahoma State (3-0), Baylor (3-1)

Oklahoma State vs Baylor Game Preview

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Beating Arizona State seemed like a thing at the time, but the 34-17 win isn’t as big of a deal now. Central Michigan, Arkansas Pine-Bluff …

Now we get to see what Oklahoma State can really do. With two weeks off to get ready, this should be as strong as the team gets.

The running game hasn’t kicked it in quite yet, but Spencer Sanders and the passing attack have been good, the points have rolled in without having to go full throttle, and the defense has been terrific with an unstoppable pass rush and lots and lots of third down plays.

The Baylor ground game was stopped by Iowa State in the 31-24 Bear win, Oklahoma State’s defensive front should be able to hold up well on the road, and …

Why Baylor Will Win

Baylor has been a rock against the run.

The defense was great against BYU in the tough 26-20 loss, no one has hit three yards per carry, and overall the D is allowing just over 300 yards per game with enough plays behind the line to matter.

No, the running game wasn’t great against the Cyclones, but Blake Shapen came up large with 238 yards and three touchdown passes in a sharp performance.

As long as he’s hitting his third down throws and there isn’t a turnover problem, the Bear D should be able to take care of the rest.

What’s Going To Happen

Can this be half as entertaining as the epic 2021 Big 12 Championship thriller?

Maybe.

Oklahoma State will come out surging with a few good, strong drives, but the Baylor defense that’s been fantastic in the red zone so far will hold firm and not let the game get too crazy.

Turnovers won’t be an issue for either side, but consistently keeping things moving will be.

At home, the Baylor defense will keep Spencer Sanders from getting comfortable, and Shapen will dink and dunk the offense to a tough, big win.

Oklahoma State vs Baylor Prediction, Line

Baylor 26, Oklahoma State 23

Line: Baylor -2.5, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Oklahoma State vs Baylor Must See Rating (out of 5): 4.5

