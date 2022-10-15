Ohio vs Western Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15
Ohio vs Western Michigan How To Watch
Date: Saturday, October 15
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Venue: Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, MI
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Record: Ohio (3-3), Western Michigan (2-4)
Ohio vs Western Michigan Game Preview
Why Ohio Will Win
The offense has been a blast.
The Bobcats are bombing away with one of the nation’s best passing games rolling for almost 1,300 yards over the last three games with nine touchdowns.
The attack is No. 1 in the MAC and 37th in the nation overall, the passing offense is averaging 387 yards per game, and it should all work against a dying Western Michigan team that can’t seem to do anything quite right.
The Broncos aren’t moving the chains, they can’t stop getting hit with flags, and the defense isn’t generating enough pressure to be any sort of a bother for the Bobcats.
However …
Why Western Michigan Will Win
If the hugely disappointing Bronco offense was ever going to perk up, this would be the game to do it.
Ohio’s defense isn’t stopping anything.
The pass defense is allowing quarterbacks to hit 72% of their passes, it allowed over 1,300 yards in the last three games, and overall it’s dead last in college football by a mile.
Turnovers haven’t been a problem over the last few weeks and the passing game hasn’t been totally awful – it’s just brutally inconsistent. That should change this week, but …
What’s Going To Happen
Can Western Michigan really keep up the pace? It hasn’t been able to do it so far.
Turnovers were a problem early, and penalties have been a huge issue over the last few games. The defense has been way too leaky and Ohio ‘s offense has been way too explosive, however, it has only gone off against the truly mediocre.
After last week’s ugly loss at home to Eastern Michigan the Broncos find something that works this week in a fun shootout with just enough steady scoring to keep up.
Ohio vs Western Michigan Prediction, Line
Western Michigan 40, Ohio 37
Line: Ohio -1, o/u: 59.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Ohio vs Western Michigan Must See Rating (out of 5): 3
