Ohio vs Akron prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Ohio vs Akron How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Peden Stadium, Athens, OH

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Ohio (2-3), Akron (1-4)

Ohio vs Akron Game Preview

Why Akron Will Win

The Zips are playing better.

The coaching under Joe Moorhead has been stronger than it’s been in years, and it’s showing as the passing game is steady and the team is far more competitive. It’s not winning, but it’s hanging around.

Ohio’s defense is the worst in America allowing 577 yards per game. Everyone has moved the ball at will on the Bobcats, and Akron should be able to hang around for a while, but …

Why Ohio Will Win

The Ohio offense is bombing away. That’s partly because the defense is giving up way too many yards and the other side has to keep up, but QB Kurtis Rourke has been terrific.

The Bobcats lead the MAC in passing yards, but they’re not going to need to go off in this – the Akron offense won’t do enough.

The Zips are awful on third downs, they’re hurting themselves with penalties, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Akron is having too many problems scoring.

It’ll crank up the passing yards with at least 250, and there will be moments in the first quarter when it looks like something amazing might happen.

Ohio will settle in, the offense will be balanced, and it’ll have its first relatively easy win of the year.

Ohio vs Akron Prediction, Line

Ohio 34, Akron 23

Line: Ohio -10, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Ohio vs Akron Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

