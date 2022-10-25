Ohio State vs Penn State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Ohio State vs Penn State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Beaver Stadium, State College, PA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Ohio State (7-0), Penn State (6-1)

Ohio State vs Penn State Game Preview

Why Ohio State Will Win

How do you know when your team is really, really good? You don’t play your best game and you still win easily.

Ohio State’s offense struggled against Iowa – that’s no big deal. Those guys on the other side are on scholarship, too – the Hawkeye defense is among the best in the country.

The Buckeye running game was stuffed, CJ Stroud didn’t throw for 300 yards, and it was still a 54-10 win.

Coming up with six takeaways certainly helped the cause.

Granted, Iowa’s offense is miserable. Michigan State, Wisconsin, Rutgers, Notre Dame – all of the big games for the Buckeyes were against teams with mediocre attacks.

Whatever – if you’re second in the nation in total defense at this point in the season, you’re doing something right. Ohio State is doing just about everything right.

Penn State might have blown out Minnesota, but the Gophers were without QB Tanner Morgan, the Michigan loss got out of hand, and …

Why Penn State Will Win

Minnesota was a more dangerous team than the 45-17 loss to the Nittany Lions might have seemed.

No, the Gophers didn’t have their veteran starting quarterback, but Penn State didn’t let the great ground game get going, the passing attack clicked, and with some respect given to the win over Auburn, it was the team’s best performance of the year at just the right time.

The secondary has the talent to hang with Ohio State’s NFL receiving corps, the backfield has the combination of speed at running back and experience with quarterback Sean Clifford to handle the moment, and …

It’s going to take something special.

+7 on the year in turnover margin, the Nittany Lions have to force mistakes, they have to win the special teams battle, and …

What’s Going To Happen

There isn’t enough of a consistent Penn State pass rush to bother Stroud.

Michigan was able to beat the Nittany Lions by grinding it out, and eventually the dam broke with 25 unanswered Wolverine points in the second half. That will be a little bit like this.

The energy of the crowd and the excitement of the moment will be enough to carry Penn State in the first half, and then bang, bang, bang – Stroud and the Buckeyes will strike quickly and take over.

The final score will look worse than the actual game will be.

Ohio State vs Penn State Prediction, Line

Ohio State 40, Penn State 23

Line: Ohio State -15.5, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Ohio State vs Penn State Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

