Ohio State vs Iowa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Ohio State vs Iowa How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Ohio State (6-0), Iowa (3-3)

Ohio State vs Iowa Game Preview

Why Iowa Will Win

Really, just how banged up is Ohio State?

Star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba might play on his injured hamstring, but that’s hardly for certain. The same goes for the running back tandem of Miyan Williams and TreVeon Henderson, but they’re supposedly okay with two weeks off after getting banged up.

Even if they can all go they’re not going to be 100%.

As amazing as the Ohio State offense is – with or without all the skill parts – the Iowa defense knows how to grind games down.

It kept Michigan to 327 yards and didn’t buckle until late. It hasn’t given up a rushing touchdown to anyone but the Wolverines, it allowed just three touchdown passes so far, forced three takeaways in three separate games, and …

Why Ohio State Will Win

Score once and this might be over.

It might be a punchline at this point, but the Iowa offense really is just that bad.

Forget about points, just getting first downs is like pulling teeth.

The worst offense in college football averages just 239 yards per game, it can’t come up with those pesky first downs – it’s last in the nation at doing that – the running game doesn’t exist, there’s no downfield passing game, and almost nothing happens unless the defense generates takeaways.

Yeah, the Iowa defense might keep the Buckeye offense from going off – Notre Dame was able to do it in the opener – but again, it’s not going to take a ton to put this away.

And …

What’s Going To Happen

Five of the top seven teams in the country in total defense are in the Big Ten. Four of them have yet to play Ohio State, and Ohio State is the fifth.

The amazing Buckeye offense gets the headlines, but the key to 2022 is the improved defense that appears to have made all the problems of 2021 disappear.

The rested Buckeye offense will score on the first two drives, but Iowa’s defense will clamp down and keep this from getting too far out of hand. It won’t matter.

Ohio State vs Iowa Prediction, Line

Ohio State 38, Iowa 10

Line: Ohio State -29, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Ohio State vs Iowa Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

