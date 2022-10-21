Notre Dame vs UNLV prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Notre Dame vs UNLV How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN

How To Watch: Peacock

Record: Notre Dame (3-3), UNLV (4-3)

Notre Dame vs UNLV Game Preview

Why UNLV Will Win

The Notre Dame offense is sputtering.

The passing game that was so sharp at times once Drew Pyne took over died against Stanford and the running game didn’t pick up the slack. UNLV doesn’t have the defense to hold up and keep the Irish to under 400 yards, so it has to do whatever it takes to come up with turnovers.

Notre Dame lost to Marshall after turning it over three times and dropped the date to Stanford after giving it away twice.

UNLV has yet to beat an FBS team without forcing multiple takeaways, but it came up with six against Utah State, two against North Texas and Utah State, and kept it close against Cal with a pick.

Win the turnover margin, crank up the good pass rush, and keep the score low by continuing to be strong on third downs. Do that, and this could be interesting. But …

Why Notre Dame Will Win

The Irish can keep this relatively conservative and be okay. Just DON’T TURN THE BALL OVER.

There’s talent in place, the offensive line is good, and everyone is avoiding big mistakes. For all the knocks against Marcus Freeman and the start of his era so far, it’s a sign of potential that his Irish aren’t getting hit with a slew of penalties.

The running game that took control against North Carolina and BYU has to get going early. Air Force is Air Force – that’s an outlier running team, but it blew out the Rebels after running for 406 yards. San Jose State dominated in a 40-7 win by tearing off over 200 yards.

Notre Dame can do that.

What’s Going To Happen

There will be moments when Irish fans freak out over the lack of consistent production, but the defense will take care of the UNLV offense by not allowing a thing on the ground.

The Notre Dame offense will take over in the second quarter with two good scoring drives to set the bar too high at halftime.

It won’t be perfect, but Freeman will take it.

Notre Dame vs UNLV Prediction, Line

Notre Dame 41, UNLV 10

Line: Notre Dame -27, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Notre Dame vs UNLV Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

