Notre Dame vs Syracuse prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Notre Dame vs Syracuse How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Notre Dame (4-3), Syracuse (6-1)

Notre Dame vs Syracuse Game Preview

Why Notre Dame Will Win

Syracuse is banged up.

The team keeps moving on through the problems with the defensive line becoming way too thin. It showed against Clemson allowing close to 300 rushing yards in the 27-21 loss last week, and now it’s up to Notre Dame to get pounding.

Everything is great for the Irish when the running game works. It might have only been against UNLV, but the 223 yards were a key part of the 44-21 win. The offense ran for 234 against BYU and 287 against North Carolina – both wins.

Penalties have been a problem for the Orange, the running game isn’t getting enough work, and …

Why Syracuse Will Win

The Syracuse defense continues to be amazing.

It might have been run on by Clemson, but the secondary continues to be strong – it hasn’t allowed a touchdown pass in the last three games and Purdue is the only team to throw for more than one touchdown.

Notre Dame’s passing game isn’t clicking. It was accurate and fine for a while, but it stalled against Stanford and sputtered against UNLV – at least with Drew Pyne’s accuracy.

Tbe Orange offense doesn’t have to worry about turnovers – the Irish don’t take the ball away, the attack should be balanced again even if it isn’t explosive, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Ahhhhh, back at home.

Having to play Clemson was a wee part of the issue, but that was only the second road game of the year for Syracuse – the first one against UConn was hardly anything tough.

The Irish are strong on the road, though. They weren’t awful in the season-opening loss to Ohio State, they handed North Carolina their only loss, and they took down North Carolina.

The problem is a running game that won’t be able to do enough against the Syracuse defense, even with the injuries in key spots.

The Orange will do a nice job of owning the clock, and again, they’re returning to their familiar surroundings for their sixth home date of the season.

Notre Dame vs Syracuse Prediction, Line

Syracuse 24, Notre Dame 20

Line: Syracuse -3, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Notre Dame vs Syracuse Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

