Northwestern vs Iowa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 29

Northwestern vs Iowa How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Northwestern (3-4), Northwestern (1-6)

Northwestern vs Iowa Game Preview

Why Iowa Will Win

The Hawkeye defense continues to be fantastic, and in this, that should be enough.

The offensive side was mostly to blame for the 54-10 loss to Ohio State with six turnovers putting the D in horrible situations. Even so, holding the Buckeye running game to just 66 yards and keeping the monster attack to 360 yards is a real positive.

Even after going to Columbus the defense is sixth in the nation overall, eighth in scoring defense, and now it gets a Northwestern offense that can’t turn the ball over fast enough and isn’t going to get the running game going against the brick wall of a defensive front.

Of course …

Why Northwestern Will Win

Iowa’s offense continues to be stunningly miserable.

Playing Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio State would be a problem for anyone, but Iowa really couldn’t do much of anything to get moving. The offense has only pushed past the 300-yard mark once – 337 yards in the rain-soaked win over Nevada – and the Northwestern defense could use the break.

For all of the problems, the Wildcat offensive front has been solid in pass protection, the pass defense is fine, and as long as there aren’t a slew of mistakes this will be close because it’s Iowa.

This O really doesn’t work. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Northwestern can’t win this without a slew of takeaways, and that’s almost certainly not going to happen.

The Wildcats forced five takeaways against Penn State, but that was played in a monsoon – no one could hold on to the ball. Outside of that, the defense hasn’t come up with any takeaways since mid-September.

It’s Iowa. It’s going to be ugly, but the running game will be okay, the defense will be great, and it’ll get out with a win to end the rough run.

Northwestern vs Iowa Prediction, Line

Iowa 27, Northwestern 10

Line: Iowa -11, o/u: 37.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Northwestern vs Iowa Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

