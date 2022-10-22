Northern Illinois vs Ohio prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22
Northern Illinois vs Ohio How To Watch
Date: Saturday, October 22
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Venue: Peden Stadium, Athens, OH
How To Watch: ESPN+
Record: Northern Illinois (2-5), Ohio (4-3)
Northern Illinois vs Ohio Game Preview
Why Northern Illinois Will Win
Welcome back, Northern Illinois.
The defending MAC champion was having a problem in loss after loss, but just when the season was over, it dropkicked Eastern Michigan 39-10 with 287 yards on the ground to potentially turn everything around.
And now it gets the Ohio defense. It’s the second-worst in the country.
The Bobcats shocked Western Michigan 33-14 with the D showing up, but that was an anomaly. Northern Illinois will be able to hit throws at will against a D allowing QBs to hit 70%, and …
Why Ohio Will Win
The Ohio offense if fantastic.
It’s making up for the problems on defense with lots and lots and lots of passing yards – Ohio is first in the MAC and 13th in the nation averaging 324 yards per game.
The NIU defense has been a bit better over the last few weeks, but it gives up passing yards in chunks, the offense has turnover issues, and
What’s Going To Happen
Is the Northern Illinois defensive performance last season against Eastern Michigan for real?
Sort of, but it won’t matter. Ohio’s offense will go off, it’ll do enough to overcome a huge day from the NIU ground game, and it’ll be a blast of a game with a whole bunch of scoring and points.
Ohio will have more of both.
Northern Illinois vs Ohio Prediction, Line
Ohio 37, Northern Illinois 30
Line: Northern Illinois -3, o/u: 65
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Northern Illinois vs Ohio Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
