Northern Illinois vs Eastern Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15
Northern Illinois vs Eastern Michigan How To Watch
Date: Saturday, October 15
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Venue: Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, MI
How To Watch: ESPN+
Record: Northern Illinois (1-5), Eastern Michigan (4-2)
Northern Illinois vs Eastern Michigan Game Preview
Why Northern Illinois Will Win
The Huskies can still run the ball.
They might be having a ton of turnover problems, and the defense is struggling, but the defending MAC champion is averaging 4.6 yards per carry and can keep things moving on third downs.
Eastern Michigan might be doing a decent job lately, but start running on this bunch and good things happen. Buffalo was able to win with over 200 yards on the ground and four scores, Louisiana was able to throw, and NIU is versatile enough
However …
Why Eastern Michigan Will Win
Northern Illinois is struggling.
Granted, the schedule hasn’t been a breeze, but the six turnovers over the last two games have ben a killer, the defense can’t stop anyone from throwing well, and Eastern Michigan has its guy back.
The offense struggles for a few games, and then QB Taylor Powell was back and it all clicked in the 45-23 win over Western Michigan. As long as the passing game hits the 60% mark, and as long there aren’t a slew of turnovers to give NIU easy chances, the Eagles should be okay.
What’s Going To Happen
Northern Illinois is overdue for a brilliant performance, but it’s been waiting to break through for a while.
Eastern Michigan will be fine as long as it keeps the Huskie offense from going off. Keep it from being balanced, and keep it from getting to 450 yards, and all should be fine.
The EMU passing game should keep the chains moving and take control of the game at home.
Northern Illinois vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Line
Eastern Michigan 34, Northern Illinois 26
Line: Eastern Michigan -2.5, o/u: 67
ATS Confidence out of 5: 4
Northern Illinois vs Eastern Michigan Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
