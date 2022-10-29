North Texas vs WKU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

North Texas vs WKU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Stadium

How To Watch: Houchens Industries, L.T. Smith Stadium, Bowling Green, KY

Record: North Texas (4-4), WKU (5-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

North Texas vs WKU Game Preview

Why North Texas Will Win

The running game fun might have chilled out for a game but it’s about to come back strong.

The Mean Green were rolling with 775 rushing yards over a two game stretch before stalling in last week’s 31-27 loss to UTSA. Now it’s about to hit the 200-yard mark again against a WKU defense that’s fine, but had problems in the win over UAB and the loss to USTA.

It’s this simple for North Texas, though – can it slow down the Hilltopper passing game? The D isn’t special, but it can generate a pass rush and hold on for a few drives while the offense takes over.

For all of the fun with the WKU attack, it’s not great on third downs and doesn’t push the ball down the field enough to matter.

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 8

Why WKU Will Win

The Hilltoppers aren’t bad against the run overall.

The goal is to get that passing game going early to force North Texas to start throwing and get it out of its gameplan. It can do that with a few good early drives.

To be fair, WKU leads Conference USA against the run because everyone throws against this D – and because few on the slate so far can grind – but North Texas doesn’t power up like UAB and UTSA do. It’s more about getting playmakers in space, and WKU can slow that down.

Keep the Mean Green from ripping off yards in chunks, come up with a few takeaways, and …

– Game Previews, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

These two teams have plays a whole slew of fun games this year, and this should be another one.

North Texas, though, is is 3-1 at home, 1-3 on the road, and that one win away from Denton came in the opener against UTEP.

WKU showed last week it can win even when it gets gouged by a good ground game, but it took four takeaways against UAB to get that done.

The D won’t get that many, but it’ll come up with two to help out the offense that will control things with the quick passing attack.

– College Football Expert Picks, Week 9

North Texas vs WKU Prediction, Line

WKU 38, North Texas 30

Line: WKU -9.5, o/u: 69.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

North Texas vs WKU Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams