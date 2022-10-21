North Texas vs UTSA prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

North Texas vs UTSA How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: North Texas (4-3), UTSA (5-2)

North Texas vs UTSA Game Preview

Why North Texas Will Win

The Mean Green running game is going off.

The combination of Ayo Adeyi, Oscar Adaway, and Ikaika Ragsdale are ripping off yards in bunches with 300 rushing yards in the win over Florida Atlantic and 475 in the 47-27 win over Louisiana Tech.

The passing game works, too, for the No. 1 offense in the league averaging over 500 yards per pop, and now it all gets to go against a UTSA defense that’s fine, but gives up 4.5 yards per carry.

However …

Why UTSA Will Win

UTSA is more than happy to keep up the pace.

Frank Harris and the Roadrunner offense might not be running like North Texas is, but the overall O isn’t far behind in production with the ability to bomb away on the Mean Green D.

North Texas is playing better defense than it has in the recent past, but it’s still getting gouged especially through the air.

UTSA lost to Houston and Texas – it’s getting by everyone else. It’s used to playing tight games, and it’s more than happy to make this a shootout at home.

What’s Going To Happen

Get ready to have some fun.

Both offense will trade big shots, there will be plenty of wild swings, and UTSA will come through by being a bit more consistent on third downs to keep things moving.

North Texas will get its yards in, but the other side won’t stop the Roadrunners.

North Texas vs UTSA Prediction, Line

UTSA 48, North Texas 34

Line: UTSA -10, o/u: 72.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

North Texas vs UTSA Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

