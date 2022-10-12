North Carolina vs Duke prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

North Carolina vs Duke How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Wallace Wade Stadium Durham, NC

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: North Carolina (5-1), Duke (4-2)

North Carolina vs Duke Game Preview

Why North Carolina Will Win

The Tar Heels played a little … defense?

No, not really in the 27-24 win over Miami – they gave up 538 yards – but they held firm when they had to. It’s a low bar, but that’s the goal for the Tar Heel D – just hold serve and let the offense do the rest.

Drake Maye continues to be one of the brightest young quarterback stars in the ACC, the running game is chipping in a little to help out, and after all of the drama and all of the close calls and all of the problems on defense, the team is 5-1.

Duke couldn’t get the O going until it was way too late in a puzzling loss to Georgia The. The attack that was so good over the first month fizzled, but the bigger problem here is the lack of a pass rush to help out the secondary.

There’s a big problem when teams don’t get pressure on Maye, but …

Why Duke Will Win

The North Carolina defense. It really is the cure for offenses that need a pick-me-up.

It’s the worst in the ACC by a mile, the pass defense has issues, and overall it’s allowing 465 yards and 32 points per game.

Duke has enough of a passing attack to take advantage of it all. As long as the offense isn’t turning the ball over – and it doesn’t – it should be able to get its production back.

Keeping the chains moving and keeping Maye and company off the field is a must, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Duke has the one defense in the ACC that’s worse on third downs than North Carolina.

Duke will get a big day from the offense, but the defensive side that hasn’t dealt with a high-powered attack – Kansas sort of counts, but doesn’t – is about to have a long day.

Both teams got bogged down a wee bit last week. In this the points will flow in a fun back-and-forth rivalry game. North Carolina will get just a bit more out of the attack for a full 60 minutes.

North Carolina vs Duke Prediction, Line

North Carolina 38, Duke 30

Line: North Carolina -7, o/u: 67

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

North Carolina vs Duke Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

