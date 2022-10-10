NFL Predictions, Game Previews, Schedule, Lines, How To Watch: Week 6

NFL

By October 10, 2022 3:18 pm

NFL predictions, schedule, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 6 of the 2022 season highlighted by Minnesota at Miami, Buffalo at Kansas City, and Dallas at Philadelphia

Results So Far
SU: 36-21-1, ATS: 28-27-3, Point Total: 32-25-1
Week 6 NFL Expert Picks

Thursday, October 13, 2022

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears

8:15 Prime Video
Prediction: COMING
Line: PICK, o/u: 38.5
Final Score: COMING

Sunday, October 15, 2022

San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons

1:00 FOX
Prediction: COMING
Line: San Francisco -5.5, o/u: 43
Final Score: COMING

New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns

1:00 CBS
Prediction: COMING
Line: Cleveland -3, o/u: 42.5
Final Score: COMING

New York Jets at Green Bay Packers

1:00 FOX
Prediction: COMING
Line: Green Bay -7, o/u: 45.5
Final Score: COMING

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

1:00 CBS
Prediction: COMING
Line: Indianapolis -2, o/u: 42
Final Score: COMING

Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins

1:00 FOX
Prediction: COMING
Line: Minnesota -3, o/u: 45.5
Final Score: COMING

Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints

1:00 CBS
Prediction: COMING
Line: Cincinnati -1.5, o/u: 43.5
Final Score: COMING

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants

1:00 CBS
Prediction: COMING
Line: Baltimore -5, o/u: 44
Final Score: COMING

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00 FOX
Prediction: COMING
Line: Tampa Bay -8, o/u: 43.5
Final Score: COMING

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams

4:05 FOX
Prediction: COMING
Line: Los Angeles Rams -11, o/u: 41
Final Score: COMING

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

4:05 FOX
Prediction: COMING
Line: Arizona -3, o/u: 51.5
Final Score: COMING

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

4:25 CBS
Prediction: COMING
Line: Buffalo -2, o/u: 53.5
Final Score: COMING

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

8:20 NBC
Prediction: COMING
Line: Philadelphia -5, o/u: 42
Final Score: COMING

Monday, October 24, 2022

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

8:15 ESPN
Prediction: COMING
Line: Los Angeles Chargers, o/u: 46
Final Score: COMING

NFL Teams on Bye: Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans

CFN Predictions & Game Previews

