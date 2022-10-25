NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 8

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 8 highlighted by Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Green Bay at Buffalo, New York Giants at Seattle
Baltimore at Tampa Bay
Line: Baltimore -1.5, o/u: 45
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tampa Bay
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Baltimore
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Baltimore
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Baltimore
E, CFN Baltimore
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Baltimore
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Baltimore
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baltimore
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Tampa Bay
CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore