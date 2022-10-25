NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 8

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Expert Picks

By October 25, 2022 12:46 am

By |

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 8 highlighted by Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Green Bay at Buffalo, New York Giants at Seattle

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 8 NFL Expert Picks
Baltimore at Tampa Bay | Denver at Jacksonville
Carolina at Atlanta | Chicago at Dallas
Miami at Detroit | Arizona at Minnesota
Las Vegas at New Orleans | New England at NY Jets
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia | Tennessee at Houston
Washington at Indianapolis | San Fran at LA Rams
NY Giants at Seattle | Green Bay at Buffalo
Cincinnati at ClevelandExpert Picks So Far
NFL Week 8 Schedule | College Football Expert Picks

Baltimore at Tampa Bay

Line: Baltimore -1.5, o/u: 45

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tampa Bay
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Baltimore
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Baltimore
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Baltimore
E, CFN Baltimore
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Baltimore
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Baltimore
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baltimore
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Tampa Bay
CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore

NEXT: Denver at Jacksonville Expert Picks, Predictions

