NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 8

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 8 highlighted by Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Green Bay at Buffalo, New York Giants at Seattle

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 8 NFL Expert Picks

Baltimore at Tampa Bay | Denver at Jacksonville

Carolina at Atlanta | Chicago at Dallas

Miami at Detroit | Arizona at Minnesota

Las Vegas at New Orleans | New England at NY Jets

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia | Tennessee at Houston

Washington at Indianapolis | San Fran at LA Rams

NY Giants at Seattle | Green Bay at Buffalo

Cincinnati at Cleveland | Expert Picks So Far

NFL Week 8 Schedule | College Football Expert Picks

Baltimore at Tampa Bay

Line: Baltimore -1.5, o/u: 45

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tampa Bay

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Baltimore

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Baltimore

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Baltimore

E, CFN Baltimore

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Baltimore

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Baltimore

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baltimore

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Tampa Bay

CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore

