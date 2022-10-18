NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 7

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 7 highlighted by Kansas City at San Francisco, Cleveland at Baltimore, and Pittsburgh at Miami

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 7

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

New Orleans at Arizona

Line: Arizona -1.5, o/u: 45

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New Orleans

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Arizona

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Arizona

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN New Orleans

E, CFN Arizona

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Arizona

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Arizona

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New Orleans

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arizona

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: New Orleans

CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona

