NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 7

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Expert Picks

By October 18, 2022 2:09 am

By

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 7 highlighted by Kansas City at San Francisco, Cleveland at Baltimore, and Pittsburgh at Miami

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 7 NFL Expert Picks
New Orleans at Arizona | Atlanta at Cincinnati
Detroit at Dallas | Indianapolis at Tennessee
Green Bay at Washington | Tampa Bay at Carolina
NY Giants at Jacksonville | Cleveland at Baltimore
NY Jets at Denver | Houston at Las Vegas
Seattle at LA Chargers | Kansas City at San Fran
Pittsburgh at Miami | Chicago at New England
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 7 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 8

New Orleans at Arizona

Line: Arizona -1.5, o/u: 45

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New Orleans
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Arizona
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Arizona
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN New Orleans
E, CFN Arizona
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Arizona
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Arizona
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New Orleans
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arizona
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: New Orleans
CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona

