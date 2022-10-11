NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 6

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 6 highlighted by New England at Cleveland, Buffalo at Kansas City, and Dallas at Philadelphia
NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 6
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta
New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami
Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams
Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City
Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 7
Washington at Chicago
Line: PICK, o/u: 38
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chicago
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Washington
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chicago
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Washington
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Chicago
E, CFN Chicago
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Washington
CONSENSUS PICK: Washington