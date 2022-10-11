NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 6

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 6 highlighted by New England at Cleveland, Buffalo at Kansas City, and Dallas at Philadelphia

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 6

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 6 NFL Expert Picks

Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta

New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay

Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami

Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams

Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City

Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule

Washington at Chicago

Line: PICK, o/u: 38

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chicago

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Washington

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chicago

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Washington

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Chicago

E, CFN Chicago

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Washington

CONSENSUS PICK: Washington

