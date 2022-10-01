New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Sunday, October 2

New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 2

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: New York Jets (1-2), Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2)

New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers Game Preview

Why New York Jets Will Win

The team has its guy back.

The offense wasn’t all that bad with Joe Flacco under center – the passing game was productive and several parts got involved – but it needs to be the Zach Wilson show for the Jets to take a big leap forward.

Now the offense should look different.

There needs to be more of a running game against a lousy Pittsburgh run defense that’s the getting hammered on. Breece Hall needs the ball more, Wilson has to get it to his speedy targets on the move, and now the team needs to take off.

But …

Why Pittsburgh Steelers Will Win

Is Wilson going to be rusty?

Pittsburgh needs takeaways, and that’s been a bit of a problem over the last few weeks after coming up with five in the win over Cincinnati.

Yeah, the Steeler run defense hasn’t been anything good, but the pass rush should be okay, the offense should move on a Jet defense that’s awful on third downs, and as long as the O can capitalize on mistakes, everything should be okay.

What’s Going To Happen

New York will be fun.

It has speed at receiver, speed at running back, speed at quarterback and …

Slow and steady will win the race.

Pittsburgh won’t be anything pretty, but it’ll come up with three takeaways, Najee Harris and the running game will be solid, and it’ll be a mucked up win. After the last few weeks, the team will take it.

New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction, Line

Pittsburgh 23, New York Jets 17

Line: Pittsburgh -3.5, o/u: 41.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers Must See Rating: 3

