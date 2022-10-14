New Mexico vs New Mexico State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

New Mexico vs New Mexico State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM

How To Watch: FloFootball

Record: New Mexico (2-4), New Mexico State (1-5)

New Mexico vs New Mexico State Game Preview

Why New Mexico Will Win

The defense is playing well enough to keep the New Mexico State offense from doing much of anything.

The Lobos might not have a brick wall up front, but they’re great at getting to the quarterback at forcing takeaways. Biggest of all, they can stop the run.

New Mexico State hasn’t thrown for 140 yards since the opener against Nevada, and the running game that worked so well against Hawaii a few weeks ago didn’t work against a miserable FIU D.

However …

Why New Mexico State Will Win

It’s not like New Mexico’s offense is humming.

It hasn’t pushed past 170 yards so far, it hasn’t hit 200 rushing yards against an FBS team, and overall it’s averaging just 260 yards per game. The big problem is a line that can’t keep defenses out of the backfield and isn’t generating enough of a push for the ground game.

The Lobos also have a turnover problem with five in the last two games and multiple giveaways in four of the six games. However …

What’s Going To Happen

New Mexico State doesn’t force enough mistakes to overcome the other problems.

Weird things sometimes happen in this in-state rivalry, but New Mexico has won three straight, the defense will be far better, and it’ll come up with a wee bit more offensive balance.

Points will be at a premium. Neither side can hit field goals, but New Mexico will get a few in the second half to get comfortable.

New Mexico vs New Mexico State Prediction, Line

New Mexico 23, New Mexico State 13

Line: New Mexico -6.5, o/u: 37.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

New Mexico vs New Mexico State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

