New Mexico State vs UMass prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

New Mexico State vs UMass How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Amherst, MA

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: New Mexico State (2-5), UMass (1-6)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

New Mexico State vs UMass Game Preview

Why New Mexico State Will Win

The team is rested.

It had two weeks off since coming up with a win over New Mexico to make it two wins in the last three games. How did the wins happen? The running game was great against Hawaii, the defense held up when needed against the Lobos, and it had plenty of time to prepare for what UMass can do.

UMass can’t throw – there’s no need to worry about getting hit through the air against an O with just one touchdown pass on the year. Hold up against the run, beat UMass.

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 8

Why UMass Will Win

UMass had two weeks off to get ready, too.

No, the passing game doesn’t work – like, at all – and the running game isn’t great, but the team is fantastic at controlling the clock, it doesn’t turn the ball over, and it’s not like it has to come up with 50 points to win this.

New Mexico State doesn’t have a passing game, either. The offense sputters, it struggles on third downs, and it doesn’t make up for the problems on one side with takeaways on the other.

– Game Previews, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

UMass has a bit more of a running game, but New Mexico State is a bit more effective at it.

The difference will be a few turnovers. New Mexico State doesn’t take the ball away – just four on the year – and UMass does. It’ll be +1, and that will be enough.

– College Football Expert Picks, Week 9

New Mexico State vs UMass Prediction, Line

UMass 23, New Mexico State 20

Line: New Mexico State -1.5, o/u: 38.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

New Mexico State vs UMass Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams