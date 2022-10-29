New Mexico State vs UMass prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29
New Mexico State vs UMass How To Watch
Date: Saturday, October 29
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Amherst, MA
How To Watch: ESPN3
Record: New Mexico State (2-5), UMass (1-6)
New Mexico State vs UMass Game Preview
Why New Mexico State Will Win
The team is rested.
It had two weeks off since coming up with a win over New Mexico to make it two wins in the last three games. How did the wins happen? The running game was great against Hawaii, the defense held up when needed against the Lobos, and it had plenty of time to prepare for what UMass can do.
UMass can’t throw – there’s no need to worry about getting hit through the air against an O with just one touchdown pass on the year. Hold up against the run, beat UMass.
Why UMass Will Win
UMass had two weeks off to get ready, too.
No, the passing game doesn’t work – like, at all – and the running game isn’t great, but the team is fantastic at controlling the clock, it doesn’t turn the ball over, and it’s not like it has to come up with 50 points to win this.
New Mexico State doesn’t have a passing game, either. The offense sputters, it struggles on third downs, and it doesn’t make up for the problems on one side with takeaways on the other.
What’s Going To Happen
UMass has a bit more of a running game, but New Mexico State is a bit more effective at it.
The difference will be a few turnovers. New Mexico State doesn’t take the ball away – just four on the year – and UMass does. It’ll be +1, and that will be enough.
New Mexico State vs UMass Prediction, Line
UMass 23, New Mexico State 20
Line: New Mexico State -1.5, o/u: 38.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
New Mexico State vs UMass Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
