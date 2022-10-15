New England vs Cleveland prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Sunday, October 16

New England vs Cleveland How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 16

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

How To Watch: CBS

Record: New England (2-3), Cleveland (2-3)

New England vs Cleveland Game Preview

Why New England Will Win

So did the Patriots find something in Bailey Zappe?

That’s a major stretch, but he was fine, the rest of the team stepped up its game considering the quarterback issues, and the Patriots got a stunning 29-0 win over Detroit.

Helping the newbie’s cause is the running game that should take all the pressure off. Damien Harris might be hurting, but Rhamondre Stevenson should be able to pound away on a Cleveland defense that’s struggling against the run.

It was good to start the season, but Atlanta and the Chargers ran at will for over 200 yards each. Now it’s New England’s turn. As long as Zappe can be a true game manager …

Why Cleveland Will Win

Here comes the Cleveland pass rush to get to 4.

The Browns might be struggling all of a sudden against the run, but the pass rush is still strong, the pass defense hasn’t been awful, and they should be able to keep the score down the game close – if they don’t take an early lead.

Detroit couldn’t run against the Patriots last week, but that’s not happening this week. Baltimore and Green Bay got physical on the New England front, and Cleveland is about to do the same. The NFL’s best running game should take over early, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Just when you think Bill Belichick has lost it and the team is about to go into the tank, it pitches a gem like it did last week.

Cleveland is hardly anything great – the two wins are against bad Carolina and Pittsburgh teams – but the ground attack should be able to own the game for long stretches.

Here’s the problem for the Browns – turnovers. It doesn’t have a big problem with them, but they’re 2-0 when they don’t give the ball away and 0-3 when they do.

New England has forced two takeaways in each of the last four games.

New England vs Cleveland Prediction, Line

New England 23, Cleveland 20

Line: Cleveland -2.5, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

New England vs Cleveland Must See Rating: 3

