Nevada vs San Jose State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Nevada vs San Jose State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Nevada (2-6), San Jose State (4-2)

Nevada vs San Jose State Game Preview

Why Nevada Will Win

Can the Wolf Pack get the passing game going again?

It wasn’t bad in the stunning loss to Colorado State, and its hasn’t been too awful over the last few games since. Now it has to let it rip.

The defense hasn’t been miserable – playing Colorado State, Hawaii, and San Diego State has something to do with that – and being a +8 in turnover margin has been a huge help.

But …

Why San Jose State Will Win

San Jose State has had two weeks off since the stunning loss to Fresno State. It’s going to be ready to get back on track.

The passing game should be way too effective against a Nevada defense that hasn’t seen good quarterback play all season long. The Spartans don’t run all that well, but they should be able to do just enough to balance things out a bit.

And then there are the turnovers. Nevada might have 16 takeaways on the season, but San Jose State has turned it over just twice. The team is +9 in turnover margin – it’ll be fine.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s like Nevada was waiting for that Colorado State game against former head coach Jay Norvell, lost it in painful late fashion, and it hasn’t been close to getting its mojo back.

San Jose State will quickly get back on track to playing in the Mountain West title. It’ll come up with a solid defensive performance – Nevada won’t come up with 300 yards of total O.

Nevada vs San Jose State Prediction, Line

San Jose State 38, Nevada 13

Line: San Jose State -24.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Nevada vs San Jose State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

