Nevada vs Hawaii prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Nevada vs Hawaii How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 12:00 am ET

Venue: Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

How To Watch: Spectrum Sports

Record: Nevada (2-4), Hawaii (1-5)

Nevada vs Hawaii Game Preview

Why Nevada Will Win

Seriously, Nevada?

It’s not like the Wolf Pack have been anything great, but they did just about everything against Colorado State but win the game. The D held the O without a point until there were all zeroes on the clock – there was an untimed down field goal – all of the seven penalties and two turnovers were a killer, and …

Whatever, Nevada should’ve won, it didn’t, and now it needs to win this or the season is effectively over.

Hawaii might have pushed San Diego State to the final moments, but that was an aberration. The defense can’t stop anything, and San Diego State’s offense can’t do anything. Nevada should be able to run at will, but …

Why Hawaii Will Win

Did the Rainbow Warriors find something against the Aztecs?

They actually got the running game going a bit, the passing attack had a few nice moments, and they came up with a real, live late scoring drive to almost pull it off in the 16-14 loss.

Nevada isn’t getting much out of its run defense lately. Back at home for the first time in a few weeks, this is when Hawaii has to find a burst of energy to try blasting away up front.

After last week’s demoralizing loss, Nevada might have a hard time bouncing back fast and could have a tough time if Hawaii can somehow pound out an early scoring drive.

What’s Going To Happen

Again, assume Hawaii’s success of last week had more to do with San Diego State being bad. The Aztec offense was starting a defensive back at quarterback, and the Hawaii secondary couldn’t come up with a big stop against the passing game.

Nevada will throw a little, but it’ll be the ground game that will take over and break the four game losing streak.

Nevada vs Hawaii Prediction, Line

Nevada 34, Hawaii 20

Line: Nevada -6.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Nevada vs Hawaii Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

