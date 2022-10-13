Navy vs SMU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Friday, October 14

Navy vs SMU How To Watch

Date: Friday, October 14

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Navy (2-3), SMU (2-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Navy vs SMU Game Preview

Why Navy Will Win

The team needed to pivot, and it did it.

Navy was going nowhere, the offense wasn’t working, the team lost to Delaware to start and couldn’t get anything working against Memphis, and now it won two of the last three with an explosion in the 53-21 win over Tulsa.

That’s how the ground game should work. It’s been more precise, the O line is playing better, and the team is controlling the clock.

On the flip side, SMU is 103rd in the nation against the run, it’s allowing everyone to hit passes – Navy won’t throw, but if it hits three big throws, that will be enough – and …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 6

Why SMU Will Win

Navy can be thrown on.

The Tulsa offense sputtered and struggled in last week’s loss, but the passing game went for 284 yards, Memphis bombed away for over 400, and overall the Midshipmen pass D is among the worst in the country.

SMU is going to throw for over 300 yards, because that’s what SMU does. It might be on a three-game losing streak, but going against Maryland, TCU, and UCF is part of the reason why. Navy might be playing better, but it’s not one of those three, and …

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

It might come down to Navy converting off mistakes.

Along with the running game working better last week the four takeaways made the difference. Navy has come up with eight turnovers in the last three games, and it’ll generate two in this.

It won’t be enough, though, as SMU perks back up at home, gets the passing game going from the start, and the season kicks after a rough few weeks.

– College Football Expert Picks, Week 7

Navy vs SMU Prediction, Line

SMU 34, Navy 23

Line: SMU -12.5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Navy vs SMU Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams