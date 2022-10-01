Navy vs Air Force prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Navy vs Air Force How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Falcon Stadium, Colorado Springs, CO

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Navy (2-2), Air Force (3-1)

Navy vs Air Force Game Preview

Why Navy Will Win

Finally, Navy was able to be on the right side of a decent win.

It’s been a rough run for the program to start the season, but there was finally a moment of fun in the 23-20 win over East Carolina.

What went right? The passing game hit on just enough big plays on the 11 throws to matter, the defense came up with one of its better games in a long time – the two takeaways helped – and not turning the ball over was a big deal.

There’s always a fine line when it comes to what Navy needs. It needs to run well, it needs to control the clock, and it really, really can’t screw up. There was just one turnover last week after giving it up six times in the first two games.

However …

Why Air Force Will Win

Air Force hasn’t given away any turnovers over the last two games.

Yeah, Navy won, but the running game still isn’t working like it needs to.

It’s fine, it’s averaging close to 200 yards per game, but it’s hardly dominating like the Air Force attack is.

Navy controls the clock by holding the ball for 34 minutes a game. Air Force is No. 2 in the nation in time of possession keeping it for over 36 minutes per outing, and that’s because the running game is averaging a ridiculous 412 yards per outing.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

Navy’s run defense has been solid so far. Granted, that’s because everyone is throwing it on the porous secondary, but allowing 2.3 yards per carry isn’t bad.

Style knows style – these two know how to run, they know what the other side, and …

Air Force does it all better.

Navy vs Air Force Prediction, Line

Air Force 30, Navy 13

Line: Air Force -14, o/u: 37.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Navy vs Air Force Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

