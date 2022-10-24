Missouri vs South Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 29

Missouri vs South Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Missouri (3-4), South Carolina (5-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Missouri vs South Carolina Game Preview

Why Missouri Will Win

The Mizzou defense has been terrific. It’s generating pressure, it’s strong on third downs, and it’s been able to hold up well since the 40-12 debate against Kansas State.

The loss to the Wildcats was more on the offense – more on that in a moment – but the Tigers haven’t allowed more than 26 points to anyone in the last five games, including Georgia.

On the other side, South Carolina doesn’t generate much of a pass rush, it’s not going to have the ball for more than about 27 minutes, there will be turnovers.

The Gamecocks will give it up twice getting off the bus. However …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 8

Why South Carolina Will Win

That’s baked into the cake. We know South Carolina will turn it over multiple times because it has done it in every game so far.

When Missouri turns it over, though, the mistakes come in bunches and are far more painful.

The O made the 17-14 win over Vanderbilt way harder than it had to be with four turnovers, and that’s coming off the three-giveaway game in the 24-17 loss to Florida. All of that is a few games removed from the fumble in overtime in the loss to Auburn.

South Carolina helps make up for its own mistakes with takeaways, generating ten in the last four games.

Yes, the competition had something to do with it – the losses came against Georgia and Arkansas – but the Gamecocks are now 5-0 when coming up with a turnover and 0-2 when they don’t. The Georgia game was the only time Mizzou got through a game turnover-free with multiple giveaways against every other FBS team.

All that, and …

– Game Previews, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

South Carolina is finding a way.

QB Spencer Rattler isn’t always sharp, but he’s able to hit a big throw here in there – that arm is amazing – to change things up. No, there isn’t a pass rush, but the D has been solid enough against the run, and it’s not doing a ton of breaking to go along with all that bending.

That will all happen in this, too.

The passing game will be a bit better than it was in last week’s win over Texas A&M, the defense will hold up well enough, and to hammer this home, the turnovers – they’ll be there for both sides. The home team will benefit from that.

– College Football Expert Picks, Week 9

Missouri vs South Carolina Prediction, Line

South Carolina 24, Missouri 17

Line: South Carolina -5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Missouri vs South Carolina Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams