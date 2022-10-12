Mississippi State vs Kentucky prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15
Mississippi State vs Kentucky How To Watch
Date: Saturday, October 15
Game Time: 7:30 ET
Venue: Kroger Field, Lexington, KY
How To Watch: SEC Network
Record: Mississippi State (5-1), Kentucky (4-2)
Mississippi State vs Kentucky Game Preview
Why Mississippi State Will Win
He’s never going to get any Heisman love playing in a Mike Leach offense – no one seems to respect the stats like they should – and in a conference with Bryce Young, Hendon Hooker, Will Levis, and all the other star quarterbacks, but no one’s playing better than Will Rogers.
He’s winging it around 47 times a game, he hasn’t thrown an interception in the last three games and has 22 touchdown passes with just three picks on the season, and he’s making all the right decisions as the O seems to have slowed down for him.
Kentucky’s pass defense is fine, but South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler dinked dunked his way to a win last week hitting over 70% of his throws, and that cane a week after Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss threw for over 200 yards.
There isn’t any sort of a pass rush to bother Rogers, he’ll dink and dunk to his heart’s content, and …
Why Kentucky Will Win
Levis is pretty good, too.
He didn’t go against South Carolina with a foot problem, but he was able to practice enough this week to potentially give it a go.
If the passing game isn’t clicking, this is when the running game has to finally step up.
The defense has been good enough, and the passing game is solid if Levis is in there, but the ground attack is averaging just 2.7 yards per carry and it hasn’t taken over like its should with the return of Chris Rodriguez a few weeks ago.
Mississippi State’s run defense was okay against a KJ Jefferson-less Arkansas, but it still allowed 241 yards. LSU was able to run without a problem on the Bulldog D that’s allowing 4.5 yards per carry overall, and this week the commitment to grinding it out will be there.
What’s Going To Happen
Neither team will run particularly well, but Mississippi State is doing a decent job of it lately. That’s just to kill time before Rogers can throw another midrange completion.
The Bulldogs are better at doing what they do than Kentucky is of doing what it does. Levis is still hobbling, the O will give it away two times, and the offensive front won’t be effective enough.
Rogers will have something to do with it, too. The time of possession will matter here. UK needs to own the clock, and it won’t.
Mississippi State vs Kentucky Prediction, Line
Mississippi State 27, Kentucky 20
Line: Mississippi State -6.5, o/u: 46.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Mississippi State vs Kentucky Must See Rating (out of 5): 3
