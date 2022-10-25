Minnesota vs Rutgers prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 29

Minnesota vs Rutgers How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Minnesota (4-3), Rutgers (4-3)

Minnesota vs Rutgers Game Preview

Why Rutgers Will Win

Minnesota is struggling.

Just when everyone jumped on board after a strong 4-0 start, the offense died because of running back injuries (that was the problem in the Purdue loss) and QB Tanner Morgan suffering a concussion (that wasn’t why the Gophers got rocked by Penn State, but it didn’t help).

All of a sudden, the running game has slowed to a crawl – even with the six yards per carry in the loss to Illinois – scoring has been a problem, and Rutgers is here for all of it.

The Scarlet Knights might have their own issues, but they’ve been a rock against the run outside of the Ohio State loss, they’re seventh in the nation overall defensively, and …

Why Minnesota Will Win

This is where the Minnesota defense has to step it up.

Purdue is good, Illinois is good, Penn State is good. The Gophers were banged up just as they had to deal with the three good teams on the slate so far – with some respect given to Michigan State – and lost because the O didn’t work. The D didn’t step up and help against the Illini and Nittany Lions, but the three takeaways against the Boilermakers kept it interesting.

The Rutgers offense is happy to give it away a few times, and last week when it didn’t give it away in the win over Indiana, it was still a struggle with just 305 yards.

This will be a grind of a game, but if the Minnesota front can stop the ground game and keep it to 140 yards, this won’t be a problem.

What’s Going To Happen

Rutgers is 4-0 when rushing for 140 yards and 0-3 when it doesn’t. Minnesota is 4-0 when allowing under 140 yards, and 0-3 when it doesn’t.

Rutgers won’t gain 140 rushing yards. Minnesota is still banged up, but it’ll get it right the ship with a decent enough offensive balance to go along with a good day from the D.

Minnesota vs Rutgers Prediction, Line

Minnesota 26, Rutgers 10

Line: Minnesota -14, o/u: 41

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Minnesota vs Rutgers Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

