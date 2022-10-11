Minnesota vs Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Minnesota vs Illinois How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time:12 :00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Minnesota (4-1), Illinois (5-1)

Minnesota vs Illinois Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

The Gophers have their guy back.

To put it kindly, the 20-10 loss to Purdue didn’t reflect the program’s best work, but the clunker was overdue.

The team was playing at a high-level for four games, and then it lost its energy against the Boilermakers with star RB Mohamed Ibrahim out hurt. Now he’s back and ready to go.

Illinois might not be pretty, but the system works. Run, run more, play tough defense, rely on the passing game to hit the short throws, repeat. QB Tommy DeVito, though, is questionable with an ankle injury against the nation’s best defense. Even if everything is right with him, there won’t be anything happening down the field.

Granted, the Gopher defense has’t exactly dealt with the Alabamas and Ohio States of the college offense world, but it’s still fabulous allowing just 222 yards per game.

The offense leads the country in time of possession keeping the ball for 38 minutes per game, and overall, Minnesota – thanks to Ibrahim – should be able to beat Illinois at its own game.

However …

Why Illinois Will Win

Minnesota is going to want to come in and get tough. That’s not going to work against this group.

Who’s playing with more confidence right now than the Illinois defense? It gave up one late touchdown drive to Indiana in the 23-20 loss, and that’s been about it.

The defense stuffed Virginia in a 24-3 win, got in a little work in the FCS paycheck game, and then basically got Paul Chryst fired with a dominant performance against Wisconsin.

You and your sewing circle could keep Iowa to six points, but throw that 9-6 win on the pile of great defensive games. Ever since the opener against Wyoming the Illini are allowing fewer than two yards per carry.

Again, though …

What’s Going To Happen

Minnesota is playing better defense.

Illinois went to Madison and out-Wisconsined, Wisconsin. Minnesota is going to out-Illinois, Illinois.

Veteran quarterback Tanner Morgan will come up with a few more competitions, the running game will have far more juice this week, and the defense that did its share of the heavy lifting against Purdue will keep it going.

The Gophers won’t have turnover issues this week, the D will be great on third downs, and they’ll right the ship as they take back control of the Big Ten West.

It’s an Illinois game, though. Points will be scarce.

Minnesota vs Illinois Prediction, Line

Minnesota 17, Illinois 16

Line: Minnesota -6.5, o/u: 39.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Minnesota vs Illinois Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

