Middle Tennessee vs UTEP prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Middle Tennessee vs UTEP How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Middle Tennessee (3-4), UTEP (4-4)

Middle Tennessee vs UTEP Game Preview

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

Can the Blue Raiders keep taking the ball away and be on the right side of the overall battle?

The defense is amazing at consistently coming up with turnovers – three in three of the last four games and 15 in the last six – but that hasn’t been enough for the last few weeks.

UTEP isn’t above giving it away in bunches, and it doesn’t have the efficient and dangerous passing game to make up for the upcoming mistakes.

Middle Tennessee’s offense has to take advantage of every opportunity because …

Why UTEP Will Win

The Blue Raider offense blew a tire.

It’s not awful but it’s been progressively worse and less productive each week since the stunning win over Miami a month ago.

The running game is struggling to consistently keep drives going, and the passing attack isn’t making up for it. The O struggles to turn drives into points.

UTEP might not be perfect, but it won three of the last four games with the ground game taking over. Commit to the running game, don’t put the ball in the air where the velociraptors in the Blue Raider secondary can attack, and come up with a few takeaways, too.

What’s Going To Happen

The Blue Raider win over Miami is beginning to look more and more flukish.

To be fair, UTSA, UAB, and WKU are there tough games, but Middle Tennessee wasn’t all that close in any of them even with all the takeaways.

UTEP has the ability to stall offensively, but it’s ground game will work. As long as it doesn’t turn the ball over more than three times and isn’t anything worse than -2 in turnover margin, UTEP will pull this off.

Middle Tennessee vs UTEP Prediction, Line

UTEP 30, Middle Tennessee 27

Line: UTEP -2.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Middle Tennessee vs UTEP Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

