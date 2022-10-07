Middle Tennessee at UAB prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Middle Tennessee vs UAB How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: Middle Tennessee (3-2), UAB (2-2)

Middle Tennessee at UAB Game Preview

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

Takeaways. Everyone knows the Middle Tennessee defense takes the ball away, and everyone still gives up mistakes.

The Blue Raiders have 11 takeaways over the last four games – the three against Miami were the big reason for the upset – but now they’re more than that. The passing game is rocking, too.

QB Chase Cunningham has been on fire, the running game isn’t bad, and …

The takeaways. UAB is 0-2 when turning if over multiple times, and 2-0 when it doesn’t.

Why UAB Will Win

Can UAB get its own passing game going?

The Blue Raiders might take the ball away in bunches, but they also give up a ton of passing yards. They allowed 423 to UTSA’s Frank Harris, allowed over 300 to Miami and now it’s up to Dylan Hopkins to get his turn.

The Blazers don’t throw picks, the defense leads Conference USA in yards allowed, and the secondary is the best in the conference so far, too.

And …

What’s Going To Happen

UAB also knows how to come up with takeaways. It applies the other way with seven in the wins over Alabama A&M and Georgia Southern and two in the losses.

Here’s the problem – UAB hasn’t beaten anyone that great. The win over Georgia Southern was nice, but losing to Liberty and Rice?

MIddle Tennessee has won on the road – at Miami, at Colorado State – it knows how to come up with the big plays on defense, and …

UAB at home is a different team. The Blazer D will outplay the Blue Raider version.

Middle Tennessee at UAB Prediction, Line

UAB 27, Middle Tennessee 24

Line: UAB -9.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Middle Tennessee at UAB Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

