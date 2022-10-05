Michigan vs Indiana prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Michigan vs Indiana How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Michigan (5-0), Indiana (3-2)

Michigan vs Indiana Game Preview

Why Michigan Will Win

The Wolverines haven’t been sensational over the last two weeks, but they’ve been effective enough in wins over Maryland and Iowa.

Yeah, it would’ve been nice if they made it easier on themselves against the Terps, and it was more businesslike than anything else against the Hawkeyes, but they’re playing well.

More than anything else for this game, they’re not making mistakes. For Indiana to have any hope of pulling this off it needs an implosion.

Michigan has only turned it over twice, penalties haven’t been any sort of a problem, and slow and steady and careful can work here, too.

Run, keep running, and get out with a win.

Why Indiana Will Win

Indiana has to pass, keep passing, and it has to keep the pressure on the Wolverine secondary.

Taulia Tagovailoa is the only good quarterback the Michigan D faced so far, and he came up with a strong 269-yard, two-touchdown day in Maryland’s loss.

No, Iowa didn’t pose any real threat, but the passing game clicked late, and in this, Indiana’s Connor Bazelak has to be good right away. He might not be all that accurate, and he’ll give away a pick or two, but he’ll push the ball deep and has to keep on trying.

The more the O can make Michigan open it up, the better the chances. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Again, Michigan is going to be steady and no sensational.

IU won’t be able to do anything on the ground, and Bazelak will misfire too much. He has to complete close to 65% of his passes, and he’ll be closer to 55%.

Michigan will grind with the running game, it’ll have the ball for 35 minutes, and it’ll get out with a win.

There’s nothing boring about 6-0.

Michigan vs Indiana Prediction, Line

Michigan 41, Indiana 17

Line: Michigan -22.5, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Michigan vs Indiana Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

