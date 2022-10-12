Miami vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Miami vs Virginia Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 12:30 ET

Venue: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Miami (2-3), Virginia Tech (2-4)

Miami vs Virginia Tech Game Preview

Why Miami Will Win

The Hurricanes can fix this.

It’s been a rough three game losing streak, but the offense threw well against North Carolina – okay, so that’s hardly difficult to do – and the ground game worked against Texas A&M.

The pass rush is great, the special teams are solid, and the team is good at controlling the time of possession battle.

So what’s the problem? Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers.

The Hurricanes aren’t able to overcome adversity in any way over the last three games. Penalties aren’t an issue, but the seven giveaways have been a killer.

That’s where Virginia Tech’s defense comes in – it doesn’t take the ball away. It forced two fumbles in the loss to Old Dominion in the opener, and it came up with just three takeaways over the next five games.

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

The Hokies can fix this.

It’s been a rough three game losing streak, but the turnovers have slowed since the disastrous opener against ODU and the defense is the best in the ACC at coming up with third down stops.

So what’s the problem? The little things – like scoring.

Penalties were a killer against West Virginia, the inability to take the ball away has been a huge problem and – for this program – the special teams haven’t been good enough.

More than anything else the offense is having a hard time converting drives into points. Miami’s secondary can be thrown on, it’s not picking off passes, and in this it’s up to Grant Wells to come up with a brilliant performance at home to pull this off.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s like these two teams don’t know how to put the puzzle together.

The two new head coaches are going to need a little while. Brent Pry’s Hokies don’t have any one thing they can do well, but it feels like one big win might be able to flip a switch.

It’s not happening this week.

Mario Cristobal’s Hurricanes are way overdue to come up with something big.

The defense will keep the Hokies from running, Wells won’t be able to do enough to keep the attack moving late, and the slide will stop.

Miami vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Line

Miami 30, Virginia Tech 17

Line: Miami -7, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Miami vs Virginia Tech Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams