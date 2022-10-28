Miami vs Virginia prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Miami vs Virginia How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 12:30 ET

Venue: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Miami (3-4), Virginia (3-4)

Miami vs Virginia Game Preview

Why Miami Will Win

Virginia’s offense isn’t going to run away with this.

The team might be coming off a win over Georgia Tech to keep bowl dreams alive, but the offense is still sputtering and the Miami defense is just good enough to keep the struggles going.

It starts with the sacks and overall pressure that should bother everyone in the backfield enough to generate a slew of negative plays. Do that, and the offense that’s happy to give the ball away multiple times – it has done that in every game so far – will help the Hurricane offense.

But …

Why Virginia Will Win

The Cavaliers are 3-0 when coming up with over 320 yards and 0-4 when they don’t. Miami’s defense is solid, but allows 345 yards per game and over 320 in three of the last four games – all losses.

That matters, and why? The Hurricane offense isn’t all that good at scoring, and there are plenty of question marks this week with banged up QB Tyler Van Dyke still not 100% and Jake Garcia the likely starter.

No, the Hurricanes aren’t going to turn it over eight times again like they did in the loss to Duke last week, and they’re not going to get flagged 17 times like they did two weeks ago against Virginia Tech, but they seem to find ways not to score, so …

What’s Going To Happen

This should be kept in the 20s on both sides – each team will have its chances.

Both teams are incredibly shaky, and both have major problems. Miami does a few more things right, and as long as it doesn’t royally screw this up – hardly a given – it’ll slink on by.

Miami won’t royally screw up, but it’ll turn it over just enough for Virginia to get out with a tough win.

Miami vs Virginia Prediction, Line

Virginia 23, Miami 20

Line: Miami -1.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Miami vs Virginia Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

