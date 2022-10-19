Miami vs Duke prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Miami vs Duke How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 12:30 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Miami (3-3), Duke (4-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings | Heisman Race

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Miami vs Duke Game Preview

Why Duke Will Win

The Blue Devils might have lost three of their last four, but they’re playing well.

The last two losses were by three points each, the offense picked it back up with a good balance against North Carolina, and the passing game continues to be effective.

The team doesn’t beat itself. There aren’t a ton of penalties, the four turnovers have been spread out, and the special teams are good enough to not be a problem.

Meanwhile, Miami is sputtering along.

Oh sure, it stopped a three-game losing slide with a win over Virginia Tech, but it was hardly dominant – even though the two touchdowns allowed in the 20-14 win came late.

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 7

Why Miami Will Win

Can Miami bomb its way to a win?

The secondary will give up at least 250 yards, but it’s possible to hit the Blue Devil pass defense that struggled against North Carolina’s Drake Maye and Jalon Daniels of Kansas.

QB Tyler Van Dyke doesn’t have to take a ton of chances. He has to hit at least 65% of his throws and keep everything moving against the ACC’s worst defense on third downs.

Yes, Duke hasn’t been bad in the losses over the last month, but the passing production hasn’t been consistent and the run defense has been a bit spotty.

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Miami doesn’t do anything easy.

Scoring is like pulling teeth at times, but the passing game is good enough to pile up the yards and respond better than Duke will.

Both teams will keep it close in a back-and-forth fight, but it’ll all come down to whether or not the Hurricanes can keep the turnovers to a minimum.

Duke will have its chances late – the running game will take over at times in the second half – but Miami will hold on for dear life.

– College Football Expert Picks, Week 8

Miami vs Duke Prediction, Line

Miami 27, Duke 23

Line: Miami -9.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Miami vs Duke Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams