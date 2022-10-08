Miami University vs Kent State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Miami University vs Kent State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Yager Stadium, Oxford, OH

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Miami University (2-3), Kent State (2-3)

Miami University vs Kent State Game Preview

Why Kent State Will Win

The Golden Flashes got the O going again.

Of course it was going to be tough against Washington, Oklahoma, and Georgia on the road, but when it was time to get going against a team its own side, Kent State came up with 736 yards in last week’s 31-24 win over Ohio.

Miami University isn’t moving the chains well enough, the passing game isn’t going down the field, and the other side isn’t generating enough plays behind the line, but …

Why Miami University Will Win

Kent State’s offense might be great, but the defense keeps having problems. It wasn’t just that the D couldn’t handle the road games against the big names, it got blasted by the Ohio passing game last week in a game that was much closer than it should’ve been.

There isn’t anything pretty about what Miami does, but it’ll take the ball away a few times in this and the running game should work. It has to keep the score low, control the clock for over 35 minutes, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Miami will keep up because the Kent State defense won’t generate enough pressure up front to bother anyone in the backfield, but then things will stall. The Golden Flashes will come up with the fourth quarter points the RedHawks won’t.

Miami University vs Kent State Prediction, Line

Kent State 34, Miami University 30

Line: Kent State -5.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Miami University vs Kent State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

