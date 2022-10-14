Miami University vs Bowling Green prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Miami University vs Bowling Green How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Doyt L Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, OH

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Miami University (3-3), Bowling Green (2-4)

Miami University vs Bowling Green Game Preview

Why Miami University Will Win

Can the RedHawk running game continue to roll?

All of a sudden the program that struggled for years to grind is among the best in the MAC on the ground. It hit the 200-yard mark in each of the last three games and in four of the last five.

Bowling Green can’t stop it.

The Falcons have a bigger issue against the pass, but the run defense is struggling lately – it got run over by Buffalo in the 38-7 loss – but …

Why Bowling Green Will Win

The Falcons have been throwing well.

The O didn’t work against Mississippi State or UCLA, but it’s been able to get to at least 240 yards against everyone else. Miami might be good at controlling games, but the secondary is getting eaten alive allowing 250 yards or more in every game but the wins over Buffalo and Robert Morris.

As long as the Falcons keep throwing well and Matt McDonald can hit over 60%, they’ll make this a fight.

What’s Going To Happen

Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. Bowling Green shocked Marshall with three takeaways, and it came up with a win over Akron with three more. It’s 2-0 when it comes up with three, 0-4 when it doesn’t, and …

Miami doesn’t turn the ball over. The win over Robert Morris was the only time the team gave it up more than once. The running game will take over early and control the game throughout.

However, the RedHawks don’t score enough. Bowling Green will be in it late, but won’t come through.

Miami University vs Bowling Green Prediction, Line

Miami University 27, Bowling Green 17

Line: Miami University -7, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Miami University vs Bowling Green Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

