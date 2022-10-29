Miami University vs Akron prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Miami University vs Akron How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: InfoCision Stadium, Akron, OH

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Miami University (3-5), Akron (1-7)

Miami University vs Akron Game Preview

Why Miami University Will Win

The RedHawks might be struggling a bit, but the MAC’s No. 1 defense has been getting the job done.

It hasn’t allowed more than 325 yards off total offense in three of the last four games, the pass defense has been terrific, and in this the D just needs to hold serve while the O rolls through the mediocre Akron defensive front.

It’ll be the MU defense, though, that takes over. The pass rush is fine, but it’ll look great against an Akron line that’s the worst in the nation in both sacks given up and tackles for loss allowed.

However …

Why Akron Will Win

The Miami offense has hit a wall.

It’s been like pulling teeth to put points on the board, and over the last two weeks against Bowling Green and Western Michigan it couldn’t seem to get anything going with no ground attack whatsoever.

And yes, the MU defense is great, but the team lost those three games over the last four weeks when it gave up fewer than 300 yards.

Akron has been able to keep games close lately with an offense that comes up with passing yards in bunches, but …

What’s Going To Happen

There’s always that one moment with Akron when the fun stops thanks to the leaky offensive line.

The yards will be there, but problems on third downs will be costly as the game goes on, and the defense won’t be able to hold up as the RedHawks find their ground game again.

Miami University vs Akron Prediction, Line

Miami University 23, Akron 17

Line: Miami University -8.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Miami University vs Akron Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

