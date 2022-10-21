Memphis vs Tulane prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Memphis vs Tulane How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Memphis (4-3), Tulane (6-1)

Memphis vs Tulane Game Preview

Why Memphis Will Win

The Tigers have been so close.

They lost the last two games, but they suffered a late breakdown in the 33-32 loss to Houston, and last week they lost a fun firefight to East Carolina. On the plus side, the passing game has kicked in.

They didn’t have to use it too much in the wins over Temple and North Texas, but it rolled for almost 700 yards in the last two weeks and now should go off against a not-quite-as-great-as-the-stats Tulane secondary.

The Green Wave defense is solid, but there’s no pass rush to worry about. However …

Why Tulane Will Win

The Tulane passing game has been amazing, too.

Michael Pratt has been wonderful this year and great over the last two weeks with two straight 320+ yard passing games to go along with an already strong ground attack.

And Memphis can’t stop any of it.

To be fair, the Tigers played Mississippi State, North Carolina, Houston, and East Carolina to skew the stats a bit, but they’re still 127th in the nation in pass defense – and that’s with Navy factored into the mix.

What’s Going To Happen

The Memphis offense will move, but Tulane will be sharper.

Pratt will be more efficient than Tiger QB Seth Henigan, the defense will be better on key late third downs, and a fun back-and-forth fight will close with the home side controlling the clock on one decent-sized march.

Memphis vs Tulane Prediction, Line

Tulane 33, Memphis 27

Line: Tulane -7, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Memphis vs Tulane Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

