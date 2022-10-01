Memphis vs Temple prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Memphis vs Temple How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Memphis (3-1), Temple (2-2)

Memphis vs Temple Game Preview

Why Temple Will Win

The passing game is starting to come together.

It isn’t explosive, and it isn’t anything amazing, and it hasn’t put it together against anyone great, but take the 200+ yards per game over the last three. The emergence of freshman EJ Warner has helped, but it’s the offense as a whole that’s starting to improve.

The O line is doing a great job in pass protection, the other side is strong on third downs, and the pass rush has been among the best in the country so far.

The Memphis offensive line has been a bit iffy and should be under pressure. But …

Why Memphis Will Win

The Owl running game isn’t working against anyone halfway decent. The O line can pass protect, but it’s not getting any semblance of a push.

The bigger Temple problem for Temple is turnover margin. The D forced its first takeaways of the season against UMass, and the other side has given it away ten times in four games.

Memphis isn’t screwing up. It has a far, far more effective all-around offense, and it only turned the ball over twice.

The Tigers will likely be +2 in turnover margin, and they probably won’t need it because …

What’s Going To Happen

The offense has the balance to keep everything moving.

Duke is the only team Temple has faced that can throw a bit, and it got ugly. Memphis won’t have to wing it around, but it’ll get a few deep shots, the ground game will balance things out, and the defense will get by.

Temple will get a few good drives and points, but it won’t keep up.

Memphis vs Temple Prediction, Line

Memphis 34, Temple 13

Line: Memphis -19.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Memphis vs Temple Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

