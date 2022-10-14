Memphis vs East Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15
Memphis vs East Carolina How To Watch
Date: Saturday, October 15
Game Time: 7:30 ET
Venue: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, NC
How To Watch: ESPNU
Record: Memphis (4-2), East Carolina (3-3)
Memphis vs East Carolina Game Preview
Why Memphis Will Win
Everything was going great for Memphis. It was on a roll with a four game winning streak, and it had Houston down 29-13 in the fourth before a monster comeback led to a 33-32 loss.
Even with the disaster, the offense did a good job over the last several weeks, the special teams have been great, and the team is winning the turnover battle.
The Tigers have only turned it over four times this year – there haven’t been multiple giveaways in any game – and the defense is great at generating takeaways.
East Carolina isn’t above turning it over. After the loss to Tulane last week, it’s 0-3 now when giving it up multiple times and 3-0 when it doesn’t.
Why East Carolina Will Win
Here comes the Pirate passing game.
East Carolina’s offense isn’t quite as explosive as it should be, but it’s effective enough to be great at keeping the chains moving and it’s averaging well over 300 yards per game.
Memphis doesn’t generate a lick of pressure, and Holton Ahlers is good enough to take advantage of it. Give the veteran time to work, and he’ll be deadly.
On the other side, the Tiger offensive front is struggling to keep defenses out of the backfield, the running game stalls a bit too much, and …
What’s Going To Happen
This should be a blast.
Both offenses will trade big shots, the passing games should work, and the defenses will struggle against the hot quarterbacks.
East Carolina will be a bit better on third downs with two late scoring drives to pull out the thriller.
Memphis vs East Carolina Prediction, Line
East Carolina 38, Memphis 34
Line: East Carolina -5, o/u: 58.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5
Memphis vs East Carolina Must See Rating (out of 5): 3
