Memphis vs East Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Memphis vs East Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, NC

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Memphis (4-2), East Carolina (3-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Memphis vs East Carolina Game Preview

Why Memphis Will Win

Everything was going great for Memphis. It was on a roll with a four game winning streak, and it had Houston down 29-13 in the fourth before a monster comeback led to a 33-32 loss.

Even with the disaster, the offense did a good job over the last several weeks, the special teams have been great, and the team is winning the turnover battle.

The Tigers have only turned it over four times this year – there haven’t been multiple giveaways in any game – and the defense is great at generating takeaways.

East Carolina isn’t above turning it over. After the loss to Tulane last week, it’s 0-3 now when giving it up multiple times and 3-0 when it doesn’t.

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 6

Why East Carolina Will Win

Here comes the Pirate passing game.

East Carolina’s offense isn’t quite as explosive as it should be, but it’s effective enough to be great at keeping the chains moving and it’s averaging well over 300 yards per game.

Memphis doesn’t generate a lick of pressure, and Holton Ahlers is good enough to take advantage of it. Give the veteran time to work, and he’ll be deadly.

On the other side, the Tiger offensive front is struggling to keep defenses out of the backfield, the running game stalls a bit too much, and …

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

This should be a blast.

Both offenses will trade big shots, the passing games should work, and the defenses will struggle against the hot quarterbacks.

East Carolina will be a bit better on third downs with two late scoring drives to pull out the thriller.

– College Football Expert Picks, Week 7

Memphis vs East Carolina Prediction, Line

East Carolina 38, Memphis 34

Line: East Carolina -5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Memphis vs East Carolina Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams