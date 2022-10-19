Maryland vs Northwestern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Maryland vs Northwestern How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: SECU Stadium, College Park, MD

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Maryland (5-2), Northwestern (1-5)

Maryland vs Northwestern Game Preview

Why Northwestern Will Win

How healthy is Taulia Tagovailoa?

The Maryland star quarterback is questionable with a knee injury, but no matter what the Wildcats have to worry about their own offense.

The running game might not be working, but there’s just enough from the passing attack to potentially give the Terps a few problems.

Maryland got ripped up by Indiana last week and Purdue the week before, but that was expected from a secondary that’s 114th in the nation allowing 277 yards per game.

‘The Terps are more than happy to get flagged a whole bunch – they’ll get hit with at least nine in this – the defense isn’t great on third downs, and …

Why Maryland Will Win

Okay, enough stalling. Northwestern continues to be awful.

Seriously, who gives up 322 passing yards and six touchdowns to Wisconsin? All of a sudden one of the most inconsistent offenses in the Big Ten looked like Kansas City Chiefs with the way it was creatively winging it all over the yard.

The Wildcat defense is among the worst in the country, the offense hasn’t scored more than 14 points in a game over the last month, and if that wasn’t all fun enough, no one in the Big Ten turns it over more.

Maryland should be able to get by with a few early scores.

What’s Going To Happen

The running game will carry the Terps here.

The next three games: at Wisconsin, at Penn State, Ohio State. The less Tagovailoa has to do in this, the better. He won’t have to do much.

Northwestern will have a good first quarter. The things it worked on over the last two weeks will lead to a few early points, and then the defense will start to struggle with the Terp balance, the turnovers will come, and then it’ll all fall apart.

Maryland vs Northwestern Prediction, Line

Maryland 34, Northwestern 17

Line: Maryland -13.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Maryland vs Northwestern Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

