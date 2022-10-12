Maryland at Indiana prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Maryland vs Indiana How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Maryland (4-2), Indiana (3-3)

Maryland at Indiana Game Preview

Why Maryland Will Win

The passing game is rolling.

The offense played well in the win over Michigan State, Taulia Tagovailoa is hitting over 70% of his passes, and it should all work against an Indiana defense that’s struggling way too much in the secondary.

Michigan’s JJ McCarthy hit 78% of his throws last week against the IU D, everyone on the Hoosier slate got to 200 yards through the air, and three of the last four teams went over 300 yards.

Tagovailoa doesn’t crank up too many deep shots, but he’s hitting the midrange ones. That’s good enough against the IU D.

Why Indiana Will Win

The pass rush is able to be a bother in the Maryland backfield.

The defense might be struggling, but the pressure should be there against a Terp O line that’s okay for the running game and hit-or-miss against teams that make a big commitment to get to Tagovailoa.

Will IU QB Connor Bazelak get enough time to work? He’s averaging well over 200 yards per game, he’s doing a decent job of limiting the mistakes, and …

What’s Going To Happen

There’s not enough of a Hoosier running game to help the cause, and Bazelak isn’t accurate enough.

The Maryland secondary will give up plenty of yards, but Bazelak doesn’t take a ton of deep shots and he’s having a hard time simply hitting half of his throws.

The Terps will have their problems early as they stall a bit too much, but they’ll be fine as the game goes on. This will come down to the passing game, and they’re much, much better at that.

Maryland at Indiana Prediction, Line

Maryland 34, Indiana 26

Line: Maryland -11, o/u: 61.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Maryland at Indiana Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

