LSU vs Florida prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

LSU vs Florida How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: LSU (4-2), Florida (4-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

LSU vs Florida Game Preview

Why LSU Will Win

The Tigers are better than they showed in the 40-13 loss to Tennessee last week.

All of a sudden the run defense stopped working, the two turnovers didn’t help, and the game got away from the team fast. On the plus side, Jayden Daniels was solid. The former Arizona State quarterback bounced back from a bad day in the win over Auburn to throw for 300 yards against the Vols.

He should be able to bomb away on a Gator secondary that’s been relatively great considering it dealt with Utah’s Cameron Rising, Kentucky’s Will Levis, and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker. However, it allowed big yards to all of them, and now it’s Daniels’ turn.

Florida’s defense is the worst in the SEC in third down stops, the run defense isn’t getting anything done, and the offense has been way too inconsistent.

However …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 6

Why Florida Will Win

Here comes the Gator running game.

Tennessee has a solid ground attack, and LSU made it look next-level special last week allowing too many gashes and too much control as it ripped off 263 yards and two scores. In an ideal Florida world, that’s what it wants to do.

New head coach Billy Napier’s offense is designed to get the running backs on the move in open areas – yeah, everyone tries that, but Florida doesn’t really bash like it could – and it helps to have a quarterback who can run like Anthony Richardson.

The Gators have been resilient. They’ve been through a slew of tough battles and survived the short week of two games in six days with a workmanlike effort win over Missouri last Saturday.

Turnovers have been a wee bit of a problem, but the penalties haven’t been bad, the offensive line is giving everyone time to work, and unlike Daniels in his offensive system, Richardson is connecting on enough big downfield throws to matter.

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Florida is starting to get that ground attack going. It averaged over seven yards per carry against Missouri, and it’s going to do just enough to offset the LSU offense that’s about to be a whole lot sharper than it was against the Vols.

LSU will do a far better job of controlling the clock, and it’ll bounce back big from the bad day, but the Gator combination of run, run, run and big pass play will overcome the rocky D.

– College Football Expert Picks, Week 7

LSU vs Florida Prediction, Line

Florida 26, LSU 23

Line: Florida -2.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

LSU vs Florida Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams